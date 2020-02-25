WATCH: Spasojevic goal ruled out after bizarre offside call in Bali United’s 2-1 defeat in AFC Cup 2020

Indonesian champions Bali United suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Cambodia’s Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC in their second outing of AFC Cup 2020 at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium on Tuesday.

The 2019 Liga 1 champions had fell behind by two goals early in the game after Svay Rieng’s Cameroonian forward Jean Befolo Marie Privat Mbaga pulled off a masterclass in the Group G encounter.

Linesman makes bizarre offside call in Svay Rieng vs Bali United game

However, the visiting Indonesian side had tirelessly tried to find a goal that would give them a glimmer of hope against a Svay Rieng side that was demolished 4-0 by Philippines Football League side Ceres-Negros FC in their AFC Cup opener earlier this month.

Bali had wrested control of the game towards the end of the first half and were creating chances in the hopes of reducing the home side’s 2-0 lead with Willian Pacheco testing goalkeeper Outdom Om with a header in the 39th minute.

And then in the injury-time of the first period came what many Bali fans were hoping would have been the turning point in the game. Paulo Sergio had lifted a cross towards the far post which was turned in to the back of the goal by Bali striker Ilija Spasojevic.

However, the players of the away side couldn’t believe themselves when the referee ruled out that goal for an offside even though anyone could tell Spasojevic was well behind the last Svay Rieng defender when the ball was played even without the need of a replay.

Spasojevic would go onto score for Bali in the second half, but that goal wasn’t enough to stop them from succumbing to their first defeat in this season’s AFC Cup. And knowing that they were wrongfully denied what would have been a crucial goal earlier in the game has only gotten the Bali United supporters fuming!

