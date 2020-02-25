AFC Cup 2020: Ceres-Negros FC drop points as Than Quang Ninh earn 2-2 draw

Ceres-Negros FC were held to a 2-2 draw by Than Quang Ninh FC in their second outing of AFC Cup 2020 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday.

The hard-earned draw against ASEAN’s perennial favourites in the continental competition means that Than Quang Ninh, who suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Bali United in their opening match, collected their first point of AFC Cup 2020.

The Philippines Football League champions had dominated the possession in the first half, but it was the Vietnamese visitors who went ahead in the Group G encounter in the 26th minute.

Than Quang Ninh midfielder Nguyen Hai Huy wriggled past two Ceres players in the centre of the field before releasing Jeremie Lynch on goal.

Goalkeeper Roland Muller had burst out from his line to deny the Jamaican attacker, but Lynch cut a bit to the left to take the custodian out of the game before firing into an open goal and giving the V.League side a surprise lead against the ASEAN heavyweights.

However, the Filipino outfit won a penalty in the dying moments of the first half when Bienvenido Maranon looked to have dived inside the box under a challenge from Hai Huy. It was the Spaniard himself who converted from the spot to level the score just before the teams went into the interval.

Maranon could have made it 2-1 to Ceres in the 54th minute after released inside the box by Stephan Schrock, but the Spanish attacker’s decision to try to ding the keeper from the six-yard box did not help his side’s cause.

Mike Ott hit the woodwork for the Bacolod-based club in the 61st minute, but there was no denying them a minute later when OJ Porteria put them 2-1 ahead. But that lead only lasted for less than eight minutes as Hai Huy scored at the end of a free kick that had led to some pinball inside the Ceres box.

The Busmen are still top of Group G with four points from two matches while Cambodia’s Svay Rieng FC are now level on three points with Indonesia Liga 1 champions Bali United who they defeated 2-1 earlier in the day. Than Quang Ninh are currently bottom with one point.

CERES-NEGROS FC: Roland Muller, Sean Kane, Joshua Grommen, Dennis Villanueva, Hikaru Minegishi, Manuel Ott, Takashi Odawara, OJ Porteria (Angelo Verheye 80′), Stephan Schrock, Bienvenido Maranon, Robert Lopez

THAN QUANG NINH: Huynh Tuan Linh, Duong Van Khoa, Duong Thanh Hao (Nguyen Van Viet 67′), Nguyen Xuan Hung, Neven Lastro, Nghiem Xuan Tu, Mac Hong Quan (Hai Long Nguyen 80′), Nguyen Hai Huy, Quach Tan Giang Tran, Pham Nguyen Sa (Dao Nhat Minh 67′), Jeremie Lynch