AFC Cup 2020: Cambodian champions Svay Rieng pull off surprise 2-1 victory over Bali United

Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC pulled off a shock 2-1 win over Bali United FC in their second outing of AFC Cup 2020 at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Tuesday.

Cameroonian attacker Jean Befolo Marie Privat Mbaga had assisted and scored one apiece as the Cambodian outfit raced to a 2-0 lead by 20 minutes. Though Bali reduced the deficit before the hour-mark, the Svay Rieng backline held on for the precious three points.

The 2019 Cambodian League winners, who went down 4-0 to Ceres-Negros FC in their AFC Cup opener, were expected to face another tough challenge at the hands of Bali, but it was Svay Rieng who blew away their opposition in the early exchanges.

The Indonesian champions were left stunned by the hosts as they scored the opener 12 minutes into the game. Thiago de Jesus Santos launched a ball forward that was latched onto by Jean Marie Privat Mbaga and crossed into the centre for Hoy Phallin to score the opener.

The home side piled more misery on Bali United only seven minutes later when Privat picked up a loose back pass and produced a neat finish past goalkeeper Nadeo Winata to make it 2-0 to Svay Rieng.

The Cameroonian forward was turning out to be the standout star of the first half and had an appeal for penalty turned down by the referee after he went down inside the box under the challenge of Brwa Nouri in the 22nd minute. 10 minutes later, it was the crossbar that denied Privat from scoring his second.

Bali came close to reducing the deficit in the 39th minute when centre-back Willian Pacheco’s header from a free kick was saved by the fingertips of Cambodian goalkeeper Outdom Om. Ilija Spasojevic then had the ball in the net for Bali in the first-half injury time only for the goal to be wrongly ruled out for offside.

However, Spasojevic did get his name on the scoresheet in the 59th minute when his header from a Paulo Sergio cross was denied by Outdom first time, only for the naturalised striker to score on the rebound.

Substitute Stefano Lilipaly missed an open goal in the 89th minute after Outdom had stepped out and failed to collect a cross. Privat was once again denied by the woodwork in the 90th minute, but his first-half goal proved enough to condemn Bali to their first defeat of AFC Cup 2020.

PREAH KHAN REACH SVAY RIENG: Oum Outdom, Jonathan Campbell, Soeuy Visal, Saret Krya, Sok Samnang (Nen Sothearoth 85′), Hoy Phallin (Pidor Sam Oeun 67′), Daisuke Kobayashi, Thiago Santos, Suon Sovann, Prak Mony Udom (Chhin Chhoeun 72′), Jean Privat Mbarga

BALI UNITED: Nadeo Argawinata, Gavin Kwan, Ricky Fajrin, Haudi Abdillah, Willian Pacheco, Fadhil Sausu (Sidik Saimima 72′), Brwa Nouri, Paulo Sergio, Muhammad Rachmat, Melvin Platje (Stefano Lilipaly 69′), Ilija Spasojevic (Lerby Eliandry 84′)