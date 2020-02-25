AFC Cup 2020: Yangon United claim their first win after edging Lao Toyota 3-2

Yangon United have recorded their first win of AFC Cup 2020 by defeating Lao Toyota FC 3-2 at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar on Tuesday.

The Myanmar National League outfit were held to a 2-2 draw by V.League 1 side Ho Chi Minh City FC in their Group F opener earlier this month, but collected all three points in their second outing with a hard-fought victory over the Lao Premier League champions.

It was the visiting Lao Toyota side that threatened first in the game when skipper Goran Jerkovic failed to tap in a Souksavanh Somsanith cross from close range as early as the 10th minute. However, there was no signs of profligacy at the other end as Yangon went 1-0 up eight minutes later.

Ernest Barfo did well to chest down a throw inside the box and crossed it into the centre. Lao Toyota defender Piyaphong Pathammavong did try to bring the ball under his control, but all he could do was to cushion it towards Aung Kyaw Naing who applied the finish.

Tin Maung Tun’s side doubled their lead at the half-hour mark when Kyaw Naing turned provider delivering an assist to an unmarked Maung Maung Lwin for a comfortable header at the far post as Lao Toyota defence went to sleep.

Myanmar international midfielder Maung Lwin almost returned the favour in the second half when he launched a good corner towards the far post, but Kyaw Naing failed to make a connection with the delightful delivery in the 57th minute.

However, Lao Toyota reduced the deficit the very next minute through a corner. Youssouf Mory Bamba’s header was denied by goalkeeper Kyaw Zin Htet only for Japanese centre-back Norihiro Kawakami to bundle it in to make it 2-1 and give the away side a glimmer of hope.

Here’s a team line up to face Lao Toyota. Come on guys! pic.twitter.com/XKsGdg5sWq — Yangon United (@YangonUnitedFC) February 25, 2020

The Laotians threatened to take points off Yangon for the remainder of the second half with them going closest to an equaliser in the 75th minute when Laercio Gomes Costa’s brilliant set-piece somehow evaded both Jerkovic and Bamba who had broken free of the opposition backline inside the area.

At the other end, Maung Lwin was denied by Soukthavy Soundala in the 83rd minute before Kyaw Naing turned in Barfo’s cross a minute later to score his second of the day and make it 3-1 to the 2019 General Aung San Shield winners.

Lao Toyota were awarded a penalty in the 90th minute after substitute Nyein Chan Aung handled a Laercio free kick and it was the Brazilian midfielder himself who stepped up and converted the spot-kick to give a nervy few minutes of injury time for the home side.

YANGON UNITED: Kyaw Zin Htet, Htike Htike Aung, Zar Ni Htet, Min Kyaw Khant, Ernest Aboubacar Congo, Maung Maung Win (Nyein Chan Aung 86′), Aung Kyaw Naing, Zin Min Tun (Kyaw Zin Oo 64′), Maung Maung Lwin, Shori Murata, Ernest Barfo (Than Paing 89′)

LAO TOYOTA FC: Soukthavy Soundala, Piyaphong Pathammavong, Youssouf Mory Bamba, Norihiro Kawakami, Saison Khounsamnan, Somsavath Sophabmixay, Phithack Kongmathilath (Alounnay Lounlasi 52′), Souksavanh Somsanit (Konekham Inthammavong 80′), Manolom Phetphakdy (Phoutdavy Phommasane 83′), Laercio Gomes Costa, Goran Jerkovic