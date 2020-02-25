AFC Cup 2020: Ceres-Negros FC vs Than Quang Ninh live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Ceres-Negros FC will take on Than Quang Ninh FC on the second matchday of the AFC Cup 2020 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday.

Ceres-Negros FC qualified for the AFC Cup 2020 after emerging champions of 2019 Philippines Football League while Than Quang Ninh are in the tournament despite finishing third in V.League 2019 after champions Hanoi FC failed to get the AFC club license required to compete in Asia.

Philippines’ Ceres-Negros FC had defeated Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC 4-0 in their opening match while Than Quang Ninh had lost 4-1 to Bali United in their AFC Cup 2020 opener.

Ceres-Negros FC and Than Quang Ninh FC are in Group G of the AFC Cup 2020 along with Cambodian League champions Svay Rieng FC and Indonesia Liga 1 champions Bali United FC.

When to watch?

The AFC Cup 2020 match between Ceres-Negros FC and Than Quang Ninh will take place on February 25, 2020 and kicks off at 7:30 PM HKT.

The Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Tune in to FOX SPORTS 2 to watch the AFC Cup 2020 match between Ceres-Negros FC and Than Quang Ninh FC.

The fans from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the AFC Cup 2020.