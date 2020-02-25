AFC Cup 2020: Hougang United vs Ho Chi Minh City FC live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Hougang United will take on Ho Chi Minh City FC in their second outing of the AFC Cup 2020 at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore on Tuesday.

Hougang United finished third in the 2019 Singapore Premier League and qualified for AFC Cup 2020 along with runners-up Tampines Rovers while Ho Chi Minh City FC qualified for the tournament after V.League 2019 winners Hanoi FC failed to meet the requirements to play in the AFC Cup.

Hougang United had defeated Lao Toyota FC 3-1 in their opening match while Ho Chi Minh City had played out a 2-2 draw with Myanmar’s Yangon United in their AFC Cup 2020 opener.

Hougang United and Ho Chi Minh City FC are in Group F of the AFC Cup 2020 along with Myanmar National League side Yangon United and Lao Premier League side Lao Toyota FC.

When to watch?

The AFC Cup 2020 match between Hougang United and Ho Chi Minh City FC will take place on February 25, 2020 and kicks off at 7:30 PM HKT.

The Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Tune in to FOX SPORTS to watch the AFC Cup 2020 match between Hougang United and Ho Chi Minh City FC.

The fans from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the AFC Cup 2020.