AFC Cup 2020: Svay Rieng FC vs Bali United live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC will face Bali United FC on the second matchday of the AFC Cup 2020 at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Tuesday.

Indonesia Liga 1 champions Bali dropped down to the AFC Cup 2020 after losing 5-0 to A-League outfit Melbourne Victory in the Preliminary Round 2 of AFC Champions League 2020 while 2019 Cambodian League champions Svay Rieng thrashed Master 7 FC of Laos 7-1 in play-offs to reach group stages.

Svay Rieng had suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Philippines’ Ceres-Negros FC while Bali United had defeated Than Quang Ninh 4-1 in their AFC Cup 2020 opener.

Svay Rieng FC and Bali United are in Group G of the AFC Cup 2020 along with V.League outfit Than Quang Ninh FC and Philippines Football League champions Ceres-Negros FC.

When to watch?

The AFC Cup 2020 match between Svay Rieng FC and Bali United will take place on February 25, 2020 and kicks off at 7:00 PM HKT.

The Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Tune in to FOX SPORTS 3 to watch the AFC Cup 2020 match between Svay Rieng FC and Bali United.

The fans from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the AFC Cup 2020.