AFC Cup 2020: Yangon United vs Lao Toyota FC live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Yangon United will take on Lao Toyota FC in their second outing of the AFC Cup 2020 at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar on Tuesday.

Yangon United finished third in the Myanmar National League last season, but qualified for the play-offs of AFC Cup 2020 qualification stages by winning the General Aung San Shield. They then booked a place in the group stages by defeating Brunei Darussalam’s Indera SC 9-2 on aggregate.

Lao Premier League outfit Lao Toyota qualified for the group stages after winning their domestic league last season and suffered a 3-1 defeat to Hougang United in their opening match. Meanwhile, Yangon had played out a 2-2 draw with Ho Chi Minh City FC in their AFC Cup opener.

Yangon United and Lao Toyota FC are in Group F of the AFC Cup 2020 along with V.League 2019 runners-up Ho Chi Minh City FC and Singapore Premier League side Hougang United.

When to watch?

The AFC Cup 2020 match between Yangon United and Lao Toyota FC will take place on February 25, 2020 and kicks off at 5:00 PM HKT.

The Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Tune in to FOX SPORTS to watch the AFC Cup 2020 match between Yangon United and Lao Toyota FC.

The fans from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the AFC Cup 2020.