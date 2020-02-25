AFC Cup 2020: Al Ansar FC claim first win after edging Al Faisaly SC 4-3 in seven-goal thriller

Lebanon’s Al Ansar FC recorded their first win of AFC Cup 2020 after defeating Al Faisaly SC 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller at the Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium in Beirut on Monday.

Hosts Al Ansar had take a 3-1 lead by the 51st minute, but the visiting Al Faisaly came back to level the score at 3-3 with eight minutes left to play only for El Hadji Malick Tall to strike the winner for the Lebanese outfit in the injury time.

Jordanian Pro League champions Al Faisaly had taken the lead in Beirut in the 10th minute through Anas Al-Jbarat, but Al Ansar restored parity six minutes later when veteran Lebanon international forward Hassan Maatouk netted.

Senegalese forward Malick Tall gave Al Ansar the lead three minutes before the half time before full-back Hassan Chaito gave them a two-goal advantage in the 51st minute. But 10 minutes later, Al Faisaly was back in it as Ahmad Ersan reduced the deficit to a single goal.

Ersan will score again in the 82nd minute to make it 3-3, but it was the Lebanese Premier League runners-up who secured all three points as Malick Tall converted from the spot in the second minute of second-half injury time.

FT | 🇱🇧 Al Ansar 4 : 3 @ALFAISALYSCJO 🇯🇴 A tale of two comebacks with the hosts leaving it late to take away the 3️⃣ points.#AFCCup2020 #ANSvFSY pic.twitter.com/iOfCg8QbAR — #AFCCup2020 (@AFCCup) February 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Syria’s Al Wathba and Kuwait SC played out a goalless draw in the other Group B fixture at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

Kuwait, who had defeated Al Ansar 2-1 in the opening matchday of AFC Cup 2020, still top the group with four points while Al Ansar are second with three points after two matches. Al Wathba have collected two points while Al Faisaly have one point.