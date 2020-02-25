AFC Cup 2020: Syria’s Al Jaish and Bahrain’s Manama Club record first wins in Group A

Syria’s Al Jaish SC and Bahrain’s Manama Club recorded their first wins in Group A on the second matchday of AFC Cup 2020 on Monday as 2019 champions Al Ahed FC suffered a first defeat.

While Al Jaish defeated Palestinian outfit Hilal Al-Quds 1-0 at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Amman, hosts Manama overcame Lebanon’s Al Ahed by the same scoreline at the Khalifa Sports City Stadium in Isa Town.

Al Jaish and Manama had played out a goalless draw in the opening match of their AFC Cup 2020 campaign earlier this month while defending champions Al Ahed had defeated Hilal Al-Quds 2-1 in the other Matchday 1 fixture of the pool.

Manama had threatened from the start against the 2019 AFC Cup champions on Monday with captain Issa Moosa Naji only denied by a fingertip save from goalkeeper Ali Daher in the third minute.

Daher, who would be taken off later in the game with an injury, also did brilliantly to stop his side from conceding in the dying minutes of the first period when he tipped over a shot from Isa Ali Jehad Nafea Al Anezi.

FULL TIME | Hilal Al-Quds 🇵🇸 0-1 🇸🇾 Al Jaish Al Jaish manage to maintain the lead, after Hilal Al-Quds misses the penalty in the second half Al Jaish go top of Group A of the #AFCCup2020 #HAQvAJ pic.twitter.com/bd232LiPIZ — #AFCCup2020 (@AFCCup) February 24, 2020

The 2019 Bahraini Premier League runners-up then hit the woodwork through Ahmed Moosa Ali in the second half before Al Anezi scored the all-important goal in the 69th minute to give Manama their first win of AFC Cup 2020.

Meanwhile, Hilal Al-Quds succumbed to their second straight defeat losing 1-0 to Al Jaish with Mohammed Al Wakid scoring the only goal of the game in the 37th minute. The Palestinians could have rescued a point in the second half had Mohammed Yameen not missed from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute.