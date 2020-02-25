Ferdinand Sinaga backs PSM Makassar to bounce back and contend in ASEAN Zone

PSM Makassar attacker Ferdinand Sinaga believes his team and bounce back from an opening defeat in AFC Cup 2020 to be a forced to be reckoned with in the ASEAN Zone.

A fortnight ago, the Indonesian outfit began their Group H campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Tampines Rovers.

It was a disappointing start for a side that reached the ASEAN Zone semi-finals just last year, although they did undergo much upheaval in the off-season and lost two foreign stars in Marc Klok and Eero Markkanen.

Nonetheless, ahead of Wednesday’s home time against Shan United, Sinaga is optimistic that PSM will come good with time.

“We were not so disappointed [after the first game] because we knew we didn’t have the perfect preparation,” he said, according to the Asian Football Confederation’s official website.

“We had been together for just two weeks and there were eight new players in the starting XI, but I believe we will improve against Shan United.

“There’s no problem regarding the players that have left.

Gol Ferdinand Sinaga ke gawang Tampines Rovers FC merupakan gol ke 50 yang ia berikan untuk PSM Makassar. FERDINAND 🐉🐉. Data @PSMstats #EwakoPSM pic.twitter.com/9iGa17eZ4X — PSM Makassar (@PSM_Makassar) February 14, 2020

“Yes, there have been a lot of changes but I actually think this team will be even more competitive.”

Having led the way in goals for PSM domestically in 2019, Sinaga has picked up from where he left off and already has five goals in three outings this season, including four over two legs in the AFC Cup qualifying playoff win over Lanelok United of Timor-Leste.

But far from feeling the weight of pressure, the 31-year-old seems to be relishing the added responsibility.

“I don’t feel any pressure [from being top scorer] and, although I can’t promise anything, I’m ready to give my best for the side,” added Sinaga.

“It’s important that we can get maximum points to ensure the rest of the group stage is easier, but we know we must remain focused in defence and improve the supply to the strikers.”

“Of course, from now on we know that every game is important and we must believe we can reach the knockout rounds again,” added Ferdinand.

“Our target is to reach the final. We will do our best and let God do the rest.”