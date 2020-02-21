Malaysia to have two clubs in group stages of AFC Cup 2021, MFL confirms

Malaysia will have two of its clubs in the group stages of the AFC Cup 2021, the Malaysian Football League (MFL) has confirmed.

This means that the country will finally have a club in the AFC Cup for the first time since 2018 when Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC represented them as the Malaysia Super League champions.

Malaysia did not have team in the 2019 and 2020 seasons of the AFC Cup as Malaysian domestic champions JDT were given a group stage berth in the AFC Champions League, Asia’s premier club football competition.

0⃣7⃣ Hari lagi sebelum bermulanya Liga Malaysia 2020! ⚽ Siapakah pemain berjersi nombor 7 yang bakal menyumbang “assist” terbanyak musim ini? 😎#LigaMalaysia2020 pic.twitter.com/cnFPpdKzco — #LigaMalaysia2020 (@MFL_MY) February 21, 2020

Meanwhile, the Malaysia FA Cup winners had qualified for preliminary stages of ACL in recent seasons.

However, the MFL has now confirmed the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has informed them that Malaysia will get two automatic slots in the group stages of next season’s AFC Cup.

The two slots in the second-tier continental competition will go to the FA Cup winners and the runners-up of the Malaysia Super League while the league winners will continue in the group stages of AFC Champions League.

“What’s for sure is that the additional slot to the AFC Cup will make the Malaysia Super League teams more competitive to fight for places in the Asian competition,” MFL executive officer Ab Ghani Hassan told New Straits Times.