AFC Cup 2020: Bengaluru FC beaten 2-1 by Maldives’ Maziya; Neftchi edge Khujand 1-0

Bengaluru FC suffered a 2-1 defeat to Maziya Sports and Recreation Club in the first leg of their AFC Cup 2020 play-off tie at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives on Wednesday.

After a goalless first half, it was hosts Maziya who took the lead in the 64th minute through Maldives international striker Ibrahim Mahudhee who curled his shot past the hands of the diving Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

The Blues bring back an away goal from Maldives. #MAZvBFC pic.twitter.com/xZiSz0ZtOL — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) February 19, 2020

However, the 2019 Indian Super League champions were back level not much later when Deshorn Brown was tripped inside the box by Sharif Mukhammad in the 70th minute forcing the referee to point to the spot.

Spanish attacker Nili converted from the spot to restore parity in the first leg fixture, but Saint Vincent and the Grenadines international Cornelius Stewart scored the winning goal for Maziya with 10 minutes left on the clock.

The second leg of the South Asia Zone play-off will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on February 26 with the aggregate winner progressing to the group stages of AFC Cup 2020.

FT: PFC Neftchi 🇰🇬1 – 0 🇹🇯FC Khujand Slim advantage for PFC Neftchi ahead of the return leg in the play-off!#AFCCup2020 pic.twitter.com/eEJrgYvgM2 — #AFCCup2020 (@AFCCup) February 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Kyrgyz Republic’s PFC Neftchi defeated Tajikistan’s FK Khujand in the first leg of the Central Asia Zone play-off held at the Kurmanbek Stadium in Jalal-Abad earlier in the day.

Oleksandr Ihnatenko scored the only goal of the game for Neftchi in the 51st minute. The second leg will be held at the Pamir Stadium in Dushanbe on Februray 26.

(Photo credit: Bengaluru FC)