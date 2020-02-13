AFC Cup 2020: Bengaluru FC thrash Paro FC 9-1 to set up play-off tie against Maldives’ Maziya S&RC

Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC have defeated Paro FC 9-1 in the second leg of their Preliminary Round 2 tie of AFC Cup 2020 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, India on Wednesday.

Bengaluru had returned from the first leg held at Thimphu on February 5 with a narrow 1-0 win, but the Indian outfit were in top gear for the return leg at home and cruised past the 2019 Bhutan Premier League champions.

Thongkhosiem Haokip a.k.a Semboi, who scored the lone goal of the first leg, was the hero of the second leg as well scoring four goals against the hapless Paro defence while Jamaican forward Deshorn Brown struck a hattrick for the ISL champions.

Spanish duo Juanan and Nili were also on target for the South Indian opposition while veteran forward Chencho Dorji scored the consolation goal for the visitors.

Bengaluru will now face’ Maziya Sports and Recreation Club in the play-off round of AFC Cup 2020 after the Maldives outfit progressed ahead of Bangladesh’s Abahani Limited Dhaka on away goals in the other Preliminary Round 2 tie of South Asia Zone.

Maziya had played out a 2-2 draw against Abahani in the first leg held at Dhaka last week and with the two sides playing out a goalless draw at the National Football Stadium in Male on Wednesday, it was Maziya who progressed thanks to the away goals they scored at the Bangladeshi capital.

The play-offs will also be a two-legged affair with Bengaluru visiting Maldives on February 19 before Maziya flying to India for the second leg on February 26.

(Photo credit: Bengaluru FC)