AFC Cup 2020: Webb and Kopitovic on target as Tampines Rovers beat PSM Makassar 2-1

Singapore Premier League side Tampines Rovers defeated Indonesia’s PSM Makassar 2-1 in their opening match of the AFC Cup 2020 at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore on Wednesday.

The home side deservedly took the lead in the 24th minute when Jordan Webb attacked with a burst of pace and played a one-two with Yasir Hanapi to get inside the box and finish past PSM goalkeeper Miswar Saputra.

PSM tried to find a way back in to the game after going down, but the Piala Indonesia winners were largely contained by the Tampines defence.

The Indonesians came the closest to equalising in the 63rd minute when Ferdinand Sinaga skipped past defenders to produce a save from Tampines goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari before Giancarlo Lopes Rodrigues fired wide on the rebound.

But, it was the Stags who scored at the other end the very next minute when their new signing Boris Kopitovic managed to fire his shot through the legs of goalkeeper Saputra to double the Singapore Premier League club’s lead.

PSM then pulled one back in the 68th minute when Sinaga produced good technique to turn a cross into the goal, but the Liga 1 side’s efforts for an equaliser did not see a result.

The visitors ended the game with 10 men as Serif Hasic was sent off for a second yellow in the 90th minute ensuring Tampines began their AFC Cup 2020 campaign with all three points in their bag.