AFC Cup 2020: Kaya FC-Iloilo leave it late to see off Shan United

Kaya FC-Iloilo have got off to a winning start in Group H of AFC Cup 2020 after two goals in the final 16 minutes saw them defeat Shan United 2-0 on Wednesday.

Following a goalless first half at the Thuwunna Stadium, the deadlock was finally broken in the 74th minute when Jovin Bedic converted from the penalty spot to give the visitors the lead after Arnel Amita had been felled inside the area by Djawa Maximin.

And with five minutes remaining, Eric Giganto wrapped up the victory with a sweetly-struck effort into the bottom corner after pouncing on a loose ball inside the area.

The win tentatively sends Kaya top of Group H ahead of Wednesday’s latter encounter between Tampines Rovers and PSM Makassar.