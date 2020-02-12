Incredible stat shows how long Vietnam striker Nguyen Cong Phuong went without scoring a goal!

V.League outfit Ho Chi Minh City FC managed to hold Myanmar’s Yangon United to a 2-2 draw in their AFC Cup 2020 opener in what was also a game of huge personal significance for striker Nguyen Cong Phuong.

The Vietnam international striker ended an extended goal drought to score for the Vietnamese side on his debut while also managing to salvage a point for his team from the Group F encounter at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon.

Ho Chi Minh City were trailing the home side 2-1 as the first half was fast approaching to a close when 25-year-old Cong Phuong headed in a ball from Pham Cong Hien to level the score in the 42nd minute.

Highlights – Yangon United vs Ho Chi Minh City

Cong Phuong had returned to Vietnam on loan at the 2019 V.League runners-up in December 2019 after his stint in Europe with Jupiler Pro League side Sint-Truidense VV (STVV) failed to produce much in terms of playing time and success.

And with a goal on his debut, the attacker will be hoping to regain his deadly instinct in front of the goal. And the strike is also of huge importance for Cong Phuong as it was the first goal he has scored since netting in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 early last year.

Cong Phuong’s last goal for club or country came on January 20, 2019 in Vietnam’s Asian Cup Round of 16 clash against Jordan and the striker had then failed to score for either Incheon United or Sint-Truiden as well as for the national team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

However, his debut goal for Ho Chi Minh City means that the striker has now broken that barren run after an incredible 387 days!