WATCH: Ceres-Negros’ Joshua Grommen emulates Diego Maradona with ‘Hand of God’ goal in AFC Cup 2020

Philippines Football League champions Ceres-Negros got their AFC Cup 2020 campaign off to a winning start on Tuesday by overcoming Cambodia’s Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng 4-0 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

It was a straightforward win for Ceres with Bienvenido Maranon scoring a brace and Takashi Odawara and Joshua Grommen netting one apiece to down the Cambodian League champions in the Group G opener.

‘Hand of God’ goal in AFC Cup from Joshua Grommen

However, one of those goals — scored by the Australian-born Filipino centre-back Grommen in the 14th minute was shrouded in controversy.

Grommen seemed to have turned in a cross from Stephan Schrock to double the Busmen’s lead before the quarter hour mark, but the replays showed that the defender had used his hand to guide the ball into the back of the net.

It looks like the referee and his assistants failed to notice the infringement and the goal was allowed to stand much to the ire of the Svay Rieng fans.

Many compared Grommen’s goal to the very infamous one scored by Argentina great Diego Maradona with his hand against England in the 1986 FIFA World Cup which came to be known as the ‘Hand of God’.

So, we ask who did it better? Grommen or Maradona? Let us know in the comments below!