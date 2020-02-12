AFC Cup 2020: Tampines Rovers vs PSM Makassar live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Tampines Rovers will face PSM Makassar in their opening match of the AFC Cup 2020 at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore on Wednesday.

Tampines Rovers qualified for the group stages of AFC Cup 2020 after finishing second in the 2019 Singapore Premier League, behind champions Brunei DPMM FC who are not eligible to represent Singapore in AFC club competitions.

Meanwhile, Indonesia Liga 1 outfit PSM Makassar qualified for the continental competition after winning the 2019 Piala Indonesia.

Tampines Rovers and PSM Makassar are in Group H of the AFC Cup 2020 along with Myanmar National League champions Shan United and Philippines Football League outfit Kaya FC-Iloilo.

When to watch?

The AFC Cup 2020 match between Tampines Rovers vs PSM Makassar will take place on February 12, 2020 and kicks off at 7:45 PM HKT.

The Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Tune in to FOX SPORTS 2 to watch the AFC Cup 2020 match between Tampines Rovers and PSM Makassar.

The fans from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the AFC Cup 2020.

(Photos credit: Tampines Rovers, PSM Makassar)