Former champions Qadsia defeat Bahrain’s Riffa 2-1 to begin AFC Cup 2020 on winning note

Kuwait’s Qadsia SC are off to a winning start in AFC Cup 2020 after edging Bahrain’s Riffa SC 2-1 at the Khalifa Sports City Stadium in Isa Town, Bahrain on Tuesday.

The 2014 champions had hit the woodwork as early as the eight minute with a Saleh Al Taher header, but they were not to be denied in the 25th minute when Kuwait international midfielder Sultan Al Enezi planted his header into the goal from a corner kick.

🦁AFC CUP⚽️

السماوي يخسر المواجهة الافتتاحية بكاس الاتحاد الاسيوي ٢٠٢٠ أمام القادسية الكويتي ٢-١ لحساب المجموعة الثالثة، احرز هدف السماوي الوحيد محمد مرهون. كما شهدت المباراة ضياع كميل الأسود ركلة جزاء في الدقيقة ٥٣.

.#مملكة_البحرين#الرفاع_البحريني#كأس_الاتحاد_الآسيوي pic.twitter.com/WXXls72Ojy — نادي الرفاع البحريني (@Riffa_Club) February 11, 2020

Bahraini Premier League champions Riffa were given a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Komail Al Aswad in the 52nd minute, but Al Aswad’s spot kick was kept out by Qadsia goalkeeper Khaled Al-Rashidi.

However, Qadsia did capitalise from a penalty at the other end after Adnan Alshirah’s foul on Abdullah Mawi and it was Saif Al-Hashan who converted from the spot to give the 2019 Kuwaiti Premier League runners-up a 2-0 lead.

Riffa did reduce the deficit in the 81st minute when a deflected shot from Mohamed Marhoon deceived Al-Rashidi, but it would turn out to be a mere consolation for the home side.

المقبالي في تصريحات بعد الفوز على الأردني

_ نستحق الفوز ونتطّلع لتغييرِ منهج الكرة العُمانية في المنافسات الآسيوية.

_ الانتصار هديتنا للجماهير التي شجّعتنا وآزرتنا ونرغب في المضي للأمام.

_ المواجهات القادمة صعبة لكنّها ليست مستحيلة ونثّق في قدراتنا.#مع_ظفار_للاسيوية pic.twitter.com/vxiNvWWCY0 — نادي ظفار (@Dhofar_FC) February 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Oman Professional League champions Dhofar Club defeated Jordan’s Al Jazeera Club 1-0 in the other Group C tie at the Salalah Sports Complex in Oman.

Veteran Oman international Abdul Aziz Al-Muqbali scored the winning goal for Dhofar with a cheeky penalty in the 60th minute.