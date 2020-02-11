AFC Cup 2020: Plazibat at the double as Hougang come from behind to beat Lao Toyota

Stipe Plazibat notched two important second-half goals to inspire Hougang United to a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Lao Toyota in their AFC Cup debut at the New Laos National Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts got off to a dream start after 15 minutes when they were awarded a freekick right by the corner flag, paving the way for Laercio to swing in a delivery that was glanced by Goran Jerkovic past opposition goalkeeper Khairulhin Khalid.

But, six minutes before the break, Hougang equalised in fine fashion when Afiq Noor’s searching pass was cushioned by Plazibat back into the back of Charlie Machell, who proceeded to smash an unstoppable half-volley into the back of the net.

If Machell’s strike had been outstanding, then Plazibat’s to hand the Cheetahs a 53rd-minute lead was nothing short of spectacular.

Running onto Sahil Suhaimi’s chested pass, the Croat unleashed a stunning first-time effort that dipped wickedly over a hapless Soukthavy Soundala and into goal.

A single-goal lead was always going to make things nervy for Hougang going into the closing stages but, with eight minutes remaining, Plazibat wrapped up the three points for his side when he sent Soukthavy the wrong way from the penalty spot after he had been needlessly brought down inside the area by Piyaphong Pathammavong.

LAO TOYOTA: Soukthavy Soundala, Saison Khounsamnan, Piyaphong Pathammavong (Konekham Inthammavong 85’), Norihiro Kawakami, Youssouf Mory Bamba, Somsavath Sophabmixay, Manolom Phetphakdy, Phithack Kongmathilath, Laercio, Souksavanh Somsanit (Lo Viphath 77’), Goran Jerkovic.

HOUGANG UNITED: Khairulhin Khalid, Anders Aplin, Zac Anderson, Faiz Salleh (Shawal Anuar 80’), Fabian Kwok, Nazrul Nazari, Charlie Machell, Afiq Noor (Shahfiq Ghani 89’), Hafiz Abu Sujad, Stipe Plazibat, Sahil Suhaimi.