AFC Cup 2020: Shan United vs Kaya FC-Iloilo live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Shan United will take on Kaya FC-Iloilo in their opening match of the AFC Cup 2020 at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar on Wednesday.

Shan United won the Myanmar National League last season and hence booked a direct berth in the group stages of the AFC Cup this season. They had taken part in the qualifiers for the AFC Champions League, but were beaten 3-2 in the preliminaries by another Filipino opposition in Ceres-Negros FC.

Meanwhile, Kaya FC-Iloila are in the tournament after finishing runners-up in the 2019 Philippines Football League.

Shan United and Kaya FC are in Group H of the AFC Cup 2020 along with Singapore Premier League side Tampines Rovers and 2019 Piala Indonesia winners PSM Makassar.

When to watch?

The AFC Cup 2020 match between Shan United vs Kaya FC-Iloilo will take place on February 12, 2020 and kicks off at 5:00 PM HKT.

The Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Tune in to FOX SPORTS 2 to watch the AFC Cup 2020 match between Shan United and Kaya FC-Iloilo.

The fans from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the AFC Cup 2020.

(Photos credit: Shan United, Kaya FC-Iloilo)