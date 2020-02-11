AFC Cup 2020: Bali United survive early scare to see off Than Quang Ninh

Bali United took a while to get going but ultimately opened their AFC Cup 2020 Group G campaign with a win after beating ten-man Than Quang Ninh 4-1 at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium on Tuesday.

There were barely four minutes on the clock when Quang Ninh found themselves down to ten men with Andre Fagan being shown a straight red card, after he had challenged for an aerial ball and caught I Made Andhika Wijaya in the head with a high boot.

Despite their numerical deficit, the visitors actually took the lead in the 20th minute when Jeremie Lynch did well to keep the ball alive by the touchline and was allowed to dance around Melvin Platje far too easy before firing away a speculative effort that squirmed past Nadeo Argawinata, who perhaps should have done better to keep it out at his near post.

But a minute after the restart, Bali levelled the scores when Muhammad Rahmat, having been released by Paulo Sergio outside the opposition area, played a lovely one-two with Ilija Spasojevic to break free before poking a shot past the onrushing Huynh Tan Linh.

The hosts then took the lead in the 50th minute with Sergio once again integral as he picked up possession on the halfway line and delivered a visionary pass to find Platje, who connectly sweetly on the volley to send the ball into the back of the net.

The result was then put beyond doubt in the 73rd minute when Spasojevic stepped up to the spot and sent Tan Linh the wrong way, after Duong Thanh Hoa had been penalised for handball inside the area.

And, just for good measure, Bali added a fourth with 13 minutes remaining when Gavin Kwan Adsit charged through the middle before playing the ball to Platje, who cut inside on his right foot before curling a lovely shot beyond Tuan Linh’s reach into the top corner.

BALI UNITED: Nadeo Argawinata, I Made Andhika Wijaya (Gavin Kwan Adsit 6’), Willian Pacheco, Haudi Abdillah, Ricky Fajrin, Brwa Nouri, Fadil Sausu, Muhammad Rahmat (Fahmi Al-Ayyubi 76’), Paulo Sergio, Melvin Platje, Ilija Spasojevic (Lerby Eliandry 80’).

THAN QUANG NINH: Huynh Tuan Linh, Nguyen Xuan Hung (Nguyen Van Viet 84’), Neven Lastro, Duong Thanh Hoa, Duong Van Khoa, Pham Nguyen Sa, Nghiem Xuan Tu (Quach Tan Giang Tran 70’), Mac Hong Quan (Nguyen Hai Long 59’), Nguyen Hai Huy, Jeremie Lynch, Andre Fagan.