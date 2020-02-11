AFC Cup 2020: Cong Phuong nets on Ho Chi Minh debut to deny Yangon United victory

Vietnam international Nguyen Cong Phuong scored a debut goal for Ho Chi Minh City to salvage a 2-2 draw against Yangon United in their AFC Cup 2020 Group F opener on Tuesday.

Making their maiden appearance in the AFC Cup, it was Ho Chi Minh who opened the scoring at the Thuwunna Stadium courtesy of Amido Balde’s 11th-minute opener.

Latching onto Ngo Tung Quoc’s hopeful ball into the area, Balde did well to climb high and send a header towards goal and it bounced past Kyaw Zin Htet, who perhaps could have saved it as it had been fairly central.

Just four minutes later, the hosts issued an almost immediate response in similar fashion, as Emmanuel Uzochukwu produced a fine leap amidst a sea of players to meet a Maung Maung Lwin corner and nod home from eight yards out.

Highlights – Yangon United vs Ho Chi Minh City

In what was proving to be a frenetic start to the contest, it was then Yangon who took the lead in the 19th minute when Maung Maung Win received a layoff from Maung Maung Lwin on the edge of the box and proceeded to smash a powerful effort into the back of the net, although this time it was Nguyen Thanh Thang who would be feeling he might have done better after letting the shot slip through his fingertips.

With four minutes remaining in the first half, the Vietnamese outfit hit back with a fine team goal, working the ball left before Pham Cong Hien dinked a clever ball towards the six-yard box for Cong Phuong to meet with a glancing header past Kyaw Zin Htet.

The chances continue to flow freely after the break but the finishing touch that had been so prevalent earlier on then seemed to desert either team, leaving both having to settle for a share of their spoils to begin their continental campaign.

YANGON UNITED: Kyaw Zin Htet, Zarni Htet, Thu Rein Soe, Ernest Aboubacar, Thein Than Win (Min Kyaw Khant 90+3’), Kaung Htet Soe (Zin Min Tun 62’), Shori Murata, Maung Maung Win, Maung Maung Lwin, Emmanuel Uzochukwu, Ernest Barfo (Than Paing 78’).

HO CHI MINH CITY: Nguyen Thanh Thang, Ngo Tung Quoc, Pape Diakite, Vu Ngoc Thinh (Nguyen Huu Tuan 67’), Le Duc Luong (Sam Ngoc Duc 80’), Tran Phi Son, Ngo Hoang Thinh, Vu Anh Tuan, Pham Cong Hien, Amido Balde (Nguyen Xuan Nam 41’), Nguyen Cong Phuong.