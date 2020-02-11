AFC Cup 2020: Bali United vs Than Quang Ninh live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Bali United FC are to take on Than Quang Ninh in their opening match of the AFC Cup 2020 at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday.

Indonesia Liga 1 champions dropped down to the AFC Cup 2020 group stages after losing 5-0 to A-League outfit Melbourne Victory in the Preliminary Round 2 of AFC Champions League 2020.

Meanwhile, Than Quang Ninh, who finished third in 2019 V.League, are in the AFC Cup along with runners-up Ho Chi Minh City FC after champions Hanoi FC failed to get the AFC club license required to compete in Asia.

Bali United and Than Quang Ninh are in Group G of the AFC Cup 2020 along with Philippines Football League champions Ceres-Negros FC and Cambodian League champions Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC.

When to watch?

The AFC Cup 2020 match between Bali United FC and Than Quang Ninh will take place on February 11, 2020 and kicks off at 7:30 PM HKT.

The Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali, Indonesia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Tune in to FOX SPORTS 2 to watch the AFC Cup 2020 match between Bali United FC and Than Quang Ninh.

The fans from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the AFC Cup 2020.