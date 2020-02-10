AFC Cup 2020: Ceres-Negros FC vs Svay Rieng FC live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Ceres-Negros FC will take on Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC in their opening match of the AFC Cup 2020 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday.

Philippines Football League champions Ceres-Negros had played in the AFC Champions League 2020 qualifiers where they defeated Shan United and Port FC in the preliminary stages only to lose to FC Tokyo 2-0 in the play-off tie — one win away from ACL 2020 group stages.

And now, they find themselves looking forward to another season in the AFC Cup after failing to book a place in Asia’s premier club football competition.

2019 Cambodian League champions Svay Rieng, meanwhile, thrashed Master 7 FC of Laos 7-1 in the AFC Cup 2020 play-off round to qualify for the tournament proper.

Ceres-Negros FC and Svay Rieng FC are in Group G of the AFC Cup 2020 along with V.League outfit Than Quang Ninh FC and Indonesia Liga 1 champions Bali United FC.

When to watch?

The AFC Cup 2020 match between Ceres-Negros FC and Svay Rieng FC will take place on February 11, 2020 and kicks off at 7:30 PM HKT.

The Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Tune in to FOX SPORTS 3 to watch the AFC Cup 2020 match between Ceres-Negros FC and Svay Rieng FC.

The fans from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the AFC Cup 2020.