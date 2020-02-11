AFC Cup 2020: Lao Toyota FC vs Hougang United live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Lao Toyota FC will face Hougang United in their opening match of the AFC Cup 2020 at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane, Laos on Tuesday.

Lao Premier League outfit Lao Toyota FC qualified for the group stages of the AFC Cup 2020 after winning their domestic league last season while Hougang United finished third in the 2019 Singapore Premier League and qualified along with runners-up Tampines Rovers.

Lao Toyota and Hougang United are in Group F of the AFC Cup 2020 along with V.League runners-up Ho Chi Minh City FC and Myanmar National League side Yangon United.

When to watch?

The AFC Cup 2020 match between Lao Toyota FC vs Hougang United will take place on February 11, 2020 and kicks off at 7:30 PM HKT.

The New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane, Laos will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Tune in to FOX SPORTS to watch the AFC Cup 2020 match between Lao Toyota FC and Hougang United.

The fans from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the AFC Cup 2020.