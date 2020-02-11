AFC Cup 2020: Yangon United vs Ho Chi Minh City FC live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Yangon United will take on Ho Chi Minh City FC in their opening match of the AFC Cup 2020 at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar on Tuesday.

Yangon United finished third in the Myanmar National League last season, but qualified for the play-offs of AFC Cup 2020 qualification stages by winning the General Aung San Shield. They then booked a place in the group stages of the continental competition by defeating Brunei Darussalam’s Indera SC 9-2 on aggregate in the two-legged play-off tie.

Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City FC, runners-up of 2019 V.League 1, qualified for AFC Cup 2020 after Vietnamese champions Hanoi FC, who reached the Inter-Zone Play-off final in 2019, unfortunately failed to secure an AFC Club License required to compete in the tournament.

Yangon United and Ho Chi Minh City FC are in Group F of the AFC Cup 2020 along with Lao Premier League side Lao Toyota FC and Singapore Premier League side Hougang United.

When to watch?

The AFC Cup 2020 match between Yangon United and Ho Chi Minh City FC will take place on February 11, 2020 and kicks off at 5:00 PM HKT.

The Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Tune in to FOX SPORTS 2 to watch the AFC Cup 2020 match between Yangon United and Ho Chi Minh City FC.

The fans from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the AFC Cup 2020.