AFC Cup 2020: Group Standings

The AFC Cup is back for another its 2020 season with the group stages of Asia’s second-tier continental club competition to be held from February 10 to June 17, 2020.

As many as 12 top clubs from Southeast Asia will compete in three ASEAN Zone groups of the AFC Cup this season. The Group F features Ho Chi Minh City FC (Vietnam), Yangon United (Myanmar), Hougang United (Singapore) and Lao Toyota FC (Laos) while Group G comprises Ceres-Negros FC (Philippines), Than Quang Ninh FC (Vietnam), Bali United FC (Indonesia) and Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC (Cambodia).

The third group in the ASEAN Zone — Group H — features Tampines Rovers (Singapore), Kaya FC-Iloilo (Philippines), Shan United (Myanmar) and PSM Makassar (Indonesia). Top team from each group will qualify for the ASEAN Zonal Semifinals while one best-placed runner-up will also join them in the zonal last four clashes.

The two-legged ASEAN Zonal Semifinals are scheduled to be held in May and June 2020 while the ASEAN Zonal Final is scheduled for August this year. The winner of the ASEAN Zonal Final will join the Group D, E and I winners in the Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinals to decide who will face the West Asia Zonal winners for the ultimate prize come November 2020.

