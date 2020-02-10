Yangon United set sights on becoming ASEAN Zone champions of AFC Cup 2020

Yangon United will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 by going all the way in the ASEAN Zone of AFC Cup 2020, according to winger Maung Maung Lwin.

Back in 2018, in the first year the AFC Cup introduced its zonal format, Yangon did brilliantly to finish top of their group and reach the knockout round, where they narrowly lost 6-5 on aggregate in the ASEAN Zone semi-finals to Ceres-Negros.

But last year, having been expected to make a similar impact, the Myanmar National League giants won just two games and suffered four defeats to bow out at the group stage.

AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC 0-1 Yangon United (Maung Maung Lwin – 42′)

Although they finished third in the league last term, they won the General Aung San Shield to book their place in the qualifying playoffs of AFC Cup 2020 and then comfortably saw off Brunei’s Indera to seal their Group F berth – where they will now face two debutants in Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) and Hougang United (Singapore), as well as Lao Toyota (Laos).

Progress to the ASEAN Zone semis is by no means a straightforward task but, given their previous experience in the tournament, Maung Maung Lwin believes there is no reason why his team should not be looking to go all the way.

“This is my third consecutive year in the AFC Cup and I’m so excited as this is one of the competitions I always want to play in,” he told the Asian Football Confederation’s official website.

“We have already made a name for ourselves in the AFC Cup and we want to maintain our good record in this competition, so the priority is to get through the group stage.

“Then we will try to become zonal champions. Step by step, we will try to go as far as we can, but we want to hold the [ASEAN] title.”

While Lao Toyota are the other team with previous AFC Cup experience, both Ho Chi Minh and Hougang are teams on the rise, and Maung Maung Lwin is aware of the threats both will pose.

The Myanmar international added: “We think Ho Chi Minh City are the toughest opponent in our group as they have a squad with many [Vietnam] national team players, but I also know Hougang United are organised and have talented players in their team.

“Our experience will be important as we have had plenty of opportunities in the competition but [because of that] teams will know our capabilities so we will need to put in double the effort.

“We will focus on each match and, while we will pay respect to every team, we are ready to challenge to become the zonal champions.”

Yangon can always take heart from the fact that they were the only team last term to inflict a defeat on Hanoi FC, who were crowned ASEAN Zone champions and reached the inter-zone final before losing on away goals to 4.25 SC of DPR Korea.

“We struggled in the group stage last year but I would say the match against Hanoi was an unforgettable moment,” explained Maung Maung Lwin, who has scored three goals in each of the past two AFC Cup campaigns.

“They beat every opponent they faced, but we were the ones who managed to win on their home ground and it was me who scored, so it was an enjoyable moment.

“[After last year], I’ve trained myself to come back stronger both physically and mentally. I want to perform as well as I can in every match and, one day, I hope to have the chance to play outside my country.”

The Myanmar National League’s relatively early start means that Yangon are the only team in their group with competitive action under their belt already, having picked up four wins and a draw to begin 2020.