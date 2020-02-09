Malaysia Super League champions JDT voted AFC Cup Club of the Decade

Malaysia Super League outfit Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have been voted as the AFC Cup Club of the Decade following an online poll conducted by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The Southern Tigers had become the first club from Southeast Asia to win the coveted AFC Cup title when they defeated Tajikistan’s FC Istiklol 1-0 in the final of the 2015 edition of the tournament at the Pamir Stadium in Dushanbe.

AFC Champions League 2019: Shandong Luneng 2-1 JDT (Safawi Rasid 59′)

Iraq’s Air Force Club, Kuwait duo Kuwait SC and Qadsia SC and Lebanon’s Al Ahed FC were the clubs in contention for the prize along with Malaysian giants.

The Air Force Club a.k.a. Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya had won a hattrick of AFC Cups between 2016 and 2018 while Kuwait SC added two titles in 2012 and 2013. Qadsia kept the title in Kuwait in 2014 while Al Ahed are the latest winners of the continental competition defeating 4.25 SC 1-0 in the 2019 final.

JDT received 80 per cent of the 80,989 votes which were recorded during the online poll on AFC’s official website while Air Force Club finished second with 12 per cent votes. Qadsia emerged third in the poll with six per cent votes while Kuwait SC and Al Ahed had two and one per cent votes respectively.

You can view the result of the AFC Cup Club of the Decade poll right here!

(Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers)