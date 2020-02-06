Malaysian giants JDT on the verge of being named the AFC Cup Club of the Decade

Malaysia Super League outfit Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are set to be named the AFC Cup Club of the Decade by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The Souther Tigers had become the first club from Southeast Asia to win the AFC Cup when they defeated Tajikistan’s FC Istiklol 1-0 in the final of the 2015 edition held at the Pamir Stadium in Dushanbe.

The AFC Club of the Decade will be selected by an online poll which is being conducted by the AFC on their official website where the fans can chose from five Asian clubs who have made their impacts on the continental club competition.

Along with JDT, Iraq’s Air Force Club, Kuwait’s Kuwait SC and Qadsia SC and Lebanon’s Al Ahed FC are in contention for the prize.

The Air Force Club a.k.a. Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya won a hattrick of title between 2016 and 2018 while Kuwait SC added two AFC Cup titles in 2012 and 2013. Qadsia kept the title in Kuwait winning the AFC Cup in 2014 while Al Ahed are the latest winners of the trophy defeating 4.25 SC 1-0 in the 2019 final.

However, it is JDT who are head and shoulders above the rest in the ongoing poll gaining 79 per cent of the 73,741 votes polled so far.

Air Force Club are a distant second with 12 per cent votes while Qadsia are third with six per cent of the votes.

The poll is slated to end at 12:00 PM HKT on February 9.

You can vote for the AFC Cup Club of the Decade right here!