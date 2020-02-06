AFC Cup 2020 ties of Ho Chi Minh City FC & Than Quang Ninh moved due to coronavirus fears

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has rescheduled AFC Cup 2020 matches involving Vietnamese clubs Ho Chi Minh City FC and Than Quang Ninh FC as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision comes after the Vietnamese government issued a blanket ban on sporting events in the country during the month of February which has already led to the rescheduling of Vietnam Super Cup, V.League 1, V.League 2 and the Vietnamese National Cup.

“The AFC has been informed by the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) that the Vietnam government will not be allowing the hosting of any sporting event in the country in February 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak,” the AFC said in a statement.

“This decision affects the AFC Cup 2020 group stage matches involving Vietnamese clubs Ho Chi Minh City FC and Than Quang Ninh,” it said.

“Therefore, the AFC has worked to swap the February home matches of both clubs to away ties. Ho Chi Minh City’s first match against Yangon United will now take place in Myanmar on February 11 with the next match in Vietnam scheduled for April 29, 2020,” the football governing body said.

“Similarly, Than Quang Ninh will face Ceres-Negros FC on February 25 in Philippines before the two sides face off again in Vietnam on May 13, 2020,” it added.

Ho Chi Minh City are in Group F of AFC Cup 2020 along with Yangon, Hougang United and Lao Toyota FC while Than Quang Ninh are in Group G alongside Ceres, Bali United and Svay Rieng FC.

The AFC also said a decision regarding the two AFC Cup 2020 preliminary stage ties which were cancelled this week is pending.

“The AFC also noted that the AFC Cup Preliminary Round 2 Central and East Zone matches between Turkmenistan’s FC Ahal and Kyrgyz Republic’s FC Neftchi as well as Mongolia’s Ulaanbaatar City FC and Chinese Taipei’s Taipower Company did not take place as scheduled on February 5, 2020,” it said.

“Both matters will be considered and appropriate action will be taken in due course,” the AFC said.

