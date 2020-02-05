Maldives’ Maziya hold Abahani Dhaka to 2-2 draw in first leg of AFC Cup 2020 qualifiers

Bangladesh’s Abahani Limited Dhaka and Maldives’ Maziya Sports and Recreation Club played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their AFC Cup 2020 Preliminary Round 2 tie at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Bangladesh, Dhaka on Wednesday.

Abahani Dhaka had finished runners-up in the 2018-19 Bangladesh Premier League earning them a place in the Preliminary Round 2 of the AFC Cup 2020 qualifiers while Maziya joined the qualifiers in the second stage after finishing second in the Dhivehi Premier League, the top tier of Maldives football.

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

It was the visiting Maziya side that took the lead in Dhaka through their Vincentian forward Cornelius Stewart in the 42nd minute, but Abahani levelled the score before half time through former Chennaiyin FC star Mailson Alves who struck in the injury time.

Cornelius struck again to give Maziya the lead in the 65th minute only to have it pegged back by Abahani through a Sunday Chizoba goal in the 80th minute.

However, it will be the side from Maldives who will go home the happier of the two sides with an advantage of the two away goals heading into the second leg.

The second leg between the two sides is to be held at the National Football Stadium in Male on February 12.

The winner of this two-legged contest will take on the winners of the other Preliminary Round 2 tie between India’s Bengaluru FC and Bhutan’s Paro FC in the play-offs that will decide which team from South Asia will qualify for the group stages of the AFC Cup 2020.

Bengaluru have a 1-0 lead over Paro after the first leg held at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu earlier in the day.