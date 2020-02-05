ISL champs Bengaluru FC edge Bhutan’s Paro FC 1-0 in first leg of AFC Cup 2020 qualifiers

Bengaluru FC recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Paro FC in the first leg of their AFC Cup 2020 Preliminary Round 2 tie at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan on Wednesday.

With temperatures dropping rapidly in the Bhutanese capital, hosts Paro and the visiting Bengaluru were engaged in a tight contest during the 90 minutes of football that was finally nicked by the Indian outfit with the help of a second-half winner from Semboi Haokip.

It ends in favour of the Blues here at the Changlimithang Stadium, and Cuadrat’s men will bring an away goal to the Fortress in a weeks’ time. #WeAreBFC #PFCvBFC pic.twitter.com/5VUkuZfnm5 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) February 5, 2020

Paro had emerged as the champions of 2019 Bhutan Premier League to earn a place in Preliminary Round 1 of the AFC Cup 2020 qualifiers where they overcame 2018-19 Sri Lanka Champions League winners Defenders FC 5-5 on away goals to reach the second round.

Meanwhile, 2019 Indian Super League champions Bengaluru were looking to join fellow Indian side Chennai City FC in the group stages of the continental competition.

Bengaluru began the game strongly, but couldn’t find a way past the Paro defence in the first half — a Nili free kick striking the crossbar in the injury time was the closest they came to scoring in the first 45 minutes.

However, the Blues took the lead early in the second half as Naorem Roshan Singh, making his first start for the club, provided the assist for Semboi to score the all-important away goal in the 53rd minute.

53′ GOAAALL! Roshan’s picked a pass from Nili and played Semboi through, and the striker’s slotted it home to make it 1-0 to the Blues. It’s an assist on debut for Roshan! #PFCvBFC #WeAreBFC #RoomForMore pic.twitter.com/TRT3H6nQnF — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) February 5, 2020

Paro did threaten towards the later stages of the second half, but Bengaluru goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was on hand to deny the Bhutanese side.

The second leg between the two sides is scheduled to be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on February 12.

The winner of this two-legged contest will take on the winners of the other Preliminary Round 2 tie between Bangladesh’s Abahani Limited Dhaka and Maldives’ Maziya Sports and Recreation Club in the play-offs that will decide which team from South Asia will qualify for the group stages of the AFC Cup 2020.