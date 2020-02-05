LIVE Stream: AFC Cup 2020 – Abahani Limited Dhaka vs Maziya Sports

Abahani Limited Dhaka are taking on Maziya Sports and Recreation Club in the first leg of their AFC Cup 2020 Preliminary Round 2 tie at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan on Wednesday.

Abahani Dhaka had finished as the runners-up in the 2018-19 Bangladesh Premier League earning them a place in the Preliminary Round 2 of the AFC Cup 2020 qualifiers while Maziya also join the qualifiers in the second stage after finishing second in the Dhivehi Premier League, the top tier of Maldives football.

The second leg between the two sides is to be held at the National Football Stadium in Male on February 12.

The winner of this two-legged contest will take on the winners of the other Preliminary Round 2 tie between India’s Bengaluru FC and Bhutan’s Paro FC in the play-offs that will decide which team from South Asia will qualify for the group stages of the AFC Cup 2020.

The first leg of the South Asia Zone Play-off is scheduled to be held on February 19 while the second leg will be held a week later on February 26.

Abahani Limited Dhaka vs Maziya Sports in the first leg of AFC Cup 2020 Preliminary Round 2 tie will kick off at 7:00 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here on FOX Sports Asia.