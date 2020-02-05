LIVE Stream: AFC Cup 2020 – Paro FC vs Bengaluru FC

Paro FC are taking on Bengaluru FC in the first leg of their AFC Cup 2020 Preliminary Round 2 tie at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan on Wednesday.

Paro FC were the champions of the 2019 Bhutan Premier League which booked them a place in the Preliminary Round 1 of the AFC Cup 2020 qualifiers where they overcome 2018-19 Sri Lanka Champions League winners Defenders FC 5-5 on away goals to reach the second round.

Meanwhile, Indian outfit Bengaluru FC are beginning their campaign in the second round after emerging winners of the 2019 Indian Super League. They will look to go through the qualifiers to join fellow Indian side Chennai City FC in the group stages of the continental competition.

The second leg is to be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on February 12.

The winner of this two-legged contest will take on the winners of the other Preliminary Round 2 tie between Bangladesh’s Abahani Limited Dhaka and Maldives’ Maziya Sports and Recreation Club in the play-offs that will decide which team from South Asia will qualify for the group stages of the AFC Cup 2020.

The first leg of the South Asia Zone Play-off is scheduled to be held on February 19 while the second leg will be held a week later on February 26.

Paro FC vs Bengaluru FC in the first leg of AFC Cup 2020 Preliminary Round 2 tie will kick off at 4:30 PM HKT (2:00 PM IST). You can watch the match LIVE right here on FOX Sports Asia.