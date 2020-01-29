Cambodia’s Svay Rieng FC in group stages of AFC Cup 2020 after 7-1 thrashing of Master 7 FC

Cambodian League champions Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC have booked a place in the group stages of AFC Cup 2020 after a 7-1 aggregate win over Laos’ Master 7 FC in the play-offs.

The Cambodian club had thrashed the Lao Premier League runners-up 4-1 in the first leg of their play-off tie held at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Cambodia last week.

And the second leg held on Wednesday at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane saw the visiting side record a comfortable 3-0 win to make it a 7-1 win on aggregate and secure a passage to the AFC Cup 2020 tournament proper.

Pidor Sam Oeun opened the scoring for Svay Rieng in the 22nd minute of the second leg before Jean Befolo Mbaga Marie Privat made it 2-0 for the visitors just before the half-time interval.

Brazilian striker Thiago de Jesus Santos scored for Svay Rieng in the 77th minute to seal the 3-0 result against the Laotians.

Svay Rieng will begin their campaign in the group stages of AFC Cup 2020 alongside Philippines Football League champions Ceres-Negros FC, Vietnam’s Than Quang Ninh and Indonesia Liga 1 champions Bali United in a tough Group G.

PSM Makassar, who defeated Lalenok United 7-2 on aggregate, and Yangon United who thrashed Indera SC 9-2 on aggregate also made it the group stages of AFC Cup 2020 from ASEAN Zone play-offs on Wednesday.

(Photo credit: Svay Rieng FC)