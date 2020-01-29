ISL champions Bengaluru FC to face Bhutan’s Paro FC in AFC Cup 2020 qualifiers

2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC are to face Bhutan’s Paro FC in the Preliminary Round of the AFC Cup 2020 as they look to make it to the group stages of the continental competition.

Bengaluru are to begin their campaign in the second round of the preliminary stages of the AFC Cup 2020 qualifiers and will qualify for the play-offs if they defeat the 2019 Bhutan Premier League champions over the two-legged tie.

The first leg of the Preliminary Round 2 tie between Bengaluru and Paro will be held at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan on February 5 while the second leg will take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on February 12.

Paro FC were confirmed as Bengaluru’s opponents on Wednesday after the Bhutanese club overcame Sri Lanka’s Defenders FC in the two-legged Preliminary Round 1 tie.

Paro and Defenders had played out a 3-3 draw at the Colombo Racecourse Stadium in Sri Lanka last week and once again played a 2-2 draw in Thimphu in the second leg on Wednesday with former Bengaluru FC man Chencho Gyeltshen on the scoresheet for the Bhutan Premier League side.

However, it is Paro who progress on away goals rule to set up the clash against Bengaluru FC next month.

The winners of the Paro vs Bengaluru tie will progress to the play-offs where they will face the winners of the contest between Bangladesh’s Abahani Limited Dhaka and Maldives’ Maziya Sports and Recreation Club for a place in the group stages of AFC Cup 2020.