Yangon United defeat Brunei’s Indera SC 9-2 on aggregate to qualify for AFC Cup 2020

Myanmar’s Yangon United have thrashed Brunei Darussalam’s Indera SC 9-2 on aggregate to book a place in the group stages of the AFC Cup 2020.

The Myanmar National League side had earlier overcome Indera 6-1 in the first leg of the AFC Cup 2020 play-off tie held at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam last week.

And they followed it up with a comfortable 3-1 win over the Brunei Super League club in the second leg at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar on Wednesday to guarantee a place in the group stages of the continental competition.

Kaung Htet Soe opened the scoring for Yangon United in the 12th minute of the second leg, but Indera managed a surprise equaliser in the 37th penalty as Rodrigo Tosi converted from the spot after the visitors were awarded a penalty.

However, Emmanuel Ikechukwu restored the lead for 2019 General Aung San Shield winners in the 63rd minute before 23-year-old Myanmar international Than Paing made it 3-1 in the 77th minute to seal the 9-2 aggregate win.

Yangon United will now take on Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City, Singapore Premier League’s Hougang United and Lao Premier League champions Lao Toyota FC in Group F of the AFC Cup 2020.

(Photo credit: Yangon United)