Nine-man PSM Makassar hold on to defeat Lalenok 3-1 and book AFC Cup 2020 group stage berth

A nine-man PSM Makassar held on to a 3-1 win over Lalenok United in the second leg of their play-off tie at the Pakansari Stadium in Bogor, Indonesia on Wednesday to book a place in the group stages of AFC Cup 2020.

2019 Piala Indonesia winners PSM, who had recored a 4-1 win over their East Timorese opponents in the first leg, will make their second successive appearance in group stages of AFC Cup after winning the play-off tie 7-2 on aggregate.

The Indonesia Liga 1 side were quick into the lead in the second leg after Giancarlo Lopes broke free of the Lalenok defence and finished past goalkeeper Celestino da Costa to give PSM a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute.

Ferdinand Sinaga, hattrick her0 from their first leg win in Bali last week, then made it 2-0 in the 28th minute after he was played through on goal by a delightful pass from their Dutch playmaker Wiljan Pluim.

32′ Argument! Kartu merah untuk Pluim. Pluim mendapatkan 2 kartu kuning sekaligus keduanya karena melakukan protes keras kepada wasit. Sayang sekali Pluim#EwakoPSM #AFCCup2020 #PSMvLalenok — PSM Makassar (@PSM_Makassar) January 29, 2020

However, that was to be Pluim’s last major contribution to the game as the 31-year-old midfielder was sent off in the 32nd minute for two successive yellow cards, thanks to his excessive protesting to the referee.

But things went from bad to worse for the Indonesian club when Muhammad Arfan saw the red card in the 58th minute leaving PSM with just nine players on the field with more than half an hour left to play.

Lalenok made count of the numerical advantage as Francisco da Costa reduced the deficit for the LFA Primeira club in the 61st minute to make it 2-1.

’58’ Arfan juga mendapat kartu merah

9 vs 11 Keep calm Pasukan Ramang!#EwakoPSM #AFCCup2020 #PSMvLalenok — PSM Makassar (@PSM_Makassar) January 29, 2020

However, Irsyad Maulana scored with six minute left to play to ensure PSM a 3-1 win on the day and a 7-2 win on aggregate.

PSM will join Singapore Premier League’s Tampines Rovers, Philippines Football League side Kaya FC-Iloilo and Myanmar’s Shan United in Group H of AFC Cup 2020 which is to kick off on February 12.

(Photo credit: PSM Makassar)