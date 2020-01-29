LIVE: AFC Cup 2020 – Yangon United vs Indera SC

Yangon United are hosting Indera SC in the second leg of their AFC Cup 2020 play-off tie at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar on Wednesday.

Myanmar National League side Yangon United had thrashed Indera 6-1 in the first leg of the play-off tie held at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam last week.

Indera are the only team in Brunei meeting AFC club licensing requirements and hence, qualified for the AFC Cup despite finishing fourth in the domestic league while Myanmarese side Yangon United are in the competition after winning the 2019 General Aung San Shield.

There are six ASEAN clubs in action in the Play-off stage of the AFC Cup 2020 with Indera SC and Yangon United joined by Cambodian League winners Svay Rieng FC, Lao Premier League runners-up Master 7 FC, Indonesia Liga 1 outfit PSM Makassar and East Timorese champions Lalenok United.

Lalenok United will take on PSM Makassar in their play-off tie, Svay Rieng will face off against Master 7 FC in the other play-off fixture in the ASEAN Zone of AFC Cup 2020. The winners of the ties will qualify for the group stages of the AFC Cup 2020.

Yangon United vs Indera SC in the Play-off round of AFC Cup 2020 will kick off at 5:00 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this AFC Cup 2020 match via our Matchday Blog right here!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the AFC Cup 2020. We have Yangon United hosting Indera SC in the second leg of their play-off ties and the kick off is at 5:00 PM HKT.

Here’s how hosts Yangon United line up today:

Players are on the field. Kick off is moments away.

1′ – KICK OFF!

13′ – GOAL! YANGON UNITED 1-0 Indera SC!

Yangon United have been knocking on the doors for some time now and they finally have taken the lead through Kaung Htet Soe.

30′ – Thirty minutes played. It’s Yangon United 1-0 Indera SC at the Thuwunna Stadium.

37′ – GOAL! Yangon United 1-1 INDERA SC!

Indera SC have found an equaliser here from the penalty spot. It’s 1-1 now!

HALF TIME: YANGON UNITED 1-1 INDERA SC!

It’s all square at the half-time break in Yangon after Indera SC cancelled out an early Yangon United lead.

46′ – SECOND HALF UNDERWAY!

63′ – GOAL! YANGON UNITED 2-1 Indera SC!

77′ – GOAL! YANGON UNITED 3-1 Indera SC!

Than Paing with the goal!

90′ – Three minutes added on!

FULL TIME: YANGON UNITED 3-1 INDERA SC!

Yangon will now take on Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City, Singapore’s Hougang United and Lao Premier League champions Lao Toyota FC in Group F of the AFC Cup 2020.