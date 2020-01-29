Palestine champions Hilal Al-Quds book group stage berth in AFC Cup 2020

Palestine’s Hilal Al-Quds have overcome Oman’s Sur SC in the play-offs to book a place in the group stage of the AFC Cup 2020.

The Palestinian champions booked their place in the group stages of the AFC Cup after the second leg of their play-off tie at the Al Seeb Stadium in Oman ended in a goalless draw.

It was Hilal Al-Quds who progressed to the tournament proper after winning the tie on aggregate — on the back of a 2-0 victory in the first leg held at the Faisal Al-Husseini International Stadium in Al-Ram, Palestine last week.

Mahmoud Al-Iwisat and Mohammed Bassim had scored the goals for the Palestinian club in their home tie against the Sultan Qaboos Cup winners.

Hilal Al-Quds will now join Lebanon’s Al Ahed FC, Bahrain’s Manama Club and Syria’s Al Jaish Sports Club in Group A of the AFC Cup 2020 which is scheduled to kick off on February 10.

This will be the club’s second successive appearance in the group stages of the continental competition after losing out in the play-off stages both in 2013 and 2018.

The West Bank Premier League club had finished third in Group A behind Jordan’s Al Wehdat SC and Al Jaish in AFC Cup 2019 with eight points from six matches.

(Photo credit: Hilal Al-Quds)