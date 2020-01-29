LIVE Stream: AFC Cup 2020 – Paro FC vs Defenders FC

Paro FC are taking on Defenders FC in the second leg of their AFC Cup 2020 Preliminary Round 1 tie at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan on Wednesday.

The two sides had played out a 3-3 draw in the first leg of the Preliminary Round 1 tie which was played at the Colombo Racecourse Stadium in Sri Lanka on January 22.

Paro FC were the champions of the 2019 Bhutan Premier League giving them a place in the qualifiers for the AFC Cup 2020 while Defenders FC had won the Sri Lanka Champions League during the 2018-19 season.

The winners of the tie will progress to Preliminary Round 2 in the South Asia Zone of the AFC Cup 2020 qualifiers where they will take on Indian Super League winners Bengaluru FC in another two-legged contest.

The winner of that contest will take on the winners of the other Round 2 tie between Bangladesh’s Abahani Limited Dhaka and Maldives’ Maziya Sports and Recreation Club in the play-offs that will decide which team from South Asia will qualify for the group stages of the AFC Cup 2020.

Paro FC vs Defenders FC in the second leg of AFC Cup 2020 Preliminary Round 1 will kick off at 4:30 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here on FOX Sports Asia.