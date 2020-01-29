LIVE Stream: AFC Cup 2020 – Master 7 FC vs Svay Rieng FC

Master 7 FC are taking on Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC in the second leg of their AFC Cup 2020 play-off tie at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane, Laos on Wednesday.

Cambodia’s Svay Rieng had thrashed Laos’ Master 7 FC 4-1 in the first leg of their play-off tie held at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Cambodia last week.

Svay Rieng had qualified for the play-offs of the AFC Cup after emerging as the winners of the Cambodian League last season while Master 7 were the Lao Premier League runners-up.

There are six ASEAN clubs in action in the Play-off stage of the AFC Cup 2020 with Master 7 and Svay Rieng joined by Myanmar National League side Yangon United, Brunei Darussalam’s Indera SC, Indonesia Liga 1 outfit PSM Makassar and East Timorese champions Lalenok United.

Lalenok United will take on PSM Makassar in their play-off tie, while Yangon United face Indera SC in the other play-off fixture in the ASEAN Zone of AFC Cup 2020. The winners of the ties will qualify for the group stages of the AFC Cup 2020.

Master 7 FC vs Svay Rieng FC in the second leg of AFC Cup 2020 play-off will kick off at 6:00 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here on FOX Sports Asia.