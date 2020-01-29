AFC Cup 2020: Master 7 FC vs Svay Rieng FC live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Master 7 FC will take on Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC in the second leg of their AFC Cup 2020 play-off tie at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane, Laos on Wednesday.

Cambodia’s Svay Rieng had thrashed Laos’ Master 7 FC 4-1 in the first leg of their play-off tie held at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Cambodia last week.

Svay Rieng had qualified for the play-offs of the AFC Cup 2020 after emerging as the winners of the Cambodian League last season while Master 7 were the Lao Premier League runners-up.

There are six ASEAN clubs in action in the Play-off stage of the AFC Cup 2020 with Indera SC and Yangon United joined by Cambodian League winners Svay Rieng FC, Lao Premier League runners-up Master 7 FC, Indonesia Liga 1 outfit PSM Makassar and East Timorese champions Lalenok United.

Lalenok United will take on PSM Makassar in their play-off tie, while Yangon United face Indera SC in the other play-off fixture in the ASEAN Zone of AFC Cup 2020. The winners of the ties will qualify for the group stages of the AFC Cup 2020.

When to watch?

The AFC Cup 2020 match between Master 7 FC and Svay Rieng FC will take place on January 29, 2020 and kicks off at 6:00 PM HKT.

The New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane, Laos will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

You can watch the AFC Cup 2020 play-off tie between Master 7 FC and Svay Rieng FC LIVE right here on FOXSportsAsia.com.

