AFC Cup 2020: PSM Makassar vs Lalenok United live stream, updates, when and where to watch

PSM Makassar will take on Lalenok United in the second leg of their AFC Cup 2020 play-off tie at the Pakansari Stadium in Bogor, Indonesia on Wednesday.

Ferdinand Sinaga had scored a hattrick to help Indonesian side PSM Makassar register a 4-1 win over Lalenok in the first leg of the play-off held at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali last week.

Lalenok United had emerged as the champions in the 2019 LFA Primeira, the top tier of Timor-Leste, to book a place in the play-offs while PSM are beginning their AFC Cup campaign in the preliminary stages this time around after qualifying for the competition as the 2019 Piala Indonesia winners.

There are six ASEAN clubs in action in the Play-off stage of the AFC Cup 2020 with Lalenok and PSM Makassar joined by Cambodian League winners Svay Rieng FC, Lao Premier League runners-up Master 7 FC, Brunei Super League outfit Indera SC and Myanmar National League side Yangon United.

While Indera SC are taking on Yangon United in their play-off tie, Svay Rieng will face off against Master 7 FC in the other play-off fixture in the ASEAN Zone of AFC Cup 2020. The winners of the ties will qualify for the group stages of the AFC Cup 2020.

When to watch?

The AFC Cup 2020 match between PSM Makassar and Lalenok United will take place on January 29, 2020 and kicks off at 4:30 PM HKT.

The Pakansari Stadium in Bogor, Indonesia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the AFC Cup 2020. We have PSM Makassar hosting Lalenok United in the second leg of their play-off ties and the kick off is at 4.30 PM HKT.

Here’s how PSM Makassar line up for today’s clash:

Starting line up Pasukan Ramang untuk menghadapi Lalenok United pada sore hari ini.#EwakoPSM #AFCCup2020 #PSMvLalenok pic.twitter.com/7dzIaQG6aZ — PSM Makassar (@PSM_Makassar) January 29, 2020

And here’s the Starting 11 for Lalenok United:

The two sets of players are on the field at the Pakansari Stadium. Kick off is now moments away.

1′ – KICK OFF!

5′ – GOAL! PSM MAKASSAR 1-0 Lalenok United!

PSM Makassar have already taken the lead here as Giancarlo Lopes breaks free of the Lalenok defence and fires past the goalkeeper. 5-1 on aggregate for PSM now!

15′ – Quarter of an hour played. And it’s still 1-0 to PSM at the Pakansari Stadium in this second leg of AFC Cup 2020 play-off tie.

28′ – GOAL! PSM MAKASSAR 2-0 Lalenok United!

It is the hattrick hero from the first leg, Ferdinand Sinaga, who doubles PSM’s lead in the second leg. 2-0!

32′ – RED CARD FOR PSM MAKASSAR! It’s Wiljan Pluim who sees his second yellow card and makes his way back to the dressing room. PSM down to 10 men for the rest of the match.

45′ – Two minutes added on.

HALF TIME: PSM MAKASSAR 2-0 LALENOK UNITED!

The Indonesia Liga 1 side are two goals up, but one man down against Lalenok United with 45 minutes left of this second leg play-off tie.

Half Time PSM Makassar 2 – 0 Lalenok United Gol Giancarlo dan Ferdinand Sinaga keduanya diarsiteki oleh Pluim. Namun sayang sekali Pluim harus mandi lebih cepat pada menit ke 32 karena mendapatkan dua kartu kuning yang berujung kartu merah.#EwakoPSM #AFCCup2020 #PSMvLalenok pic.twitter.com/X5yDLxuNwm — PSM Makassar (@PSM_Makassar) January 29, 2020

46′ – SECOND HALF UNDERWAY!

58′ – SECOND RED CARD FOR PSM MAKASSAR! This time it is Muhammad Arfan who is sent off1 PSM down to nine players!

61′ – GOAL! PSM Makassar 2-1 LALENOK UNITED!

And Lalenok United have now reduced the deficit against a nine-man PSM Makassar. Francisco da Costa with the goal.

75′ – Quarter of an hour left to play.

85′ – GOAL! PSM MAKASSAR 3-1 Lalenok United!

Irsyad Maulana with PSM’s third goal despite going two men short to seal their passage to the group stages of AFC Cup 2020.

90′ – Four minutes added on.

FULL TIME: PSM MAKASSAR 3-1 LALENOK UNITED!

After a 7-2 on aggregate, PSM will join Singapore Premier League’s Tampines Rovers, Philippines Football League side Kaya FC-Iloilo and Myanmar’s Shan United in Group H of AFC Cup 2020 which is to kick off on February 12.