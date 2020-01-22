Yangon United score half a dozen in 6-1 demolition of Indera SC in AFC Cup 2020 play-off first leg

Myanmar National League giants Yangon United defeated Brunei Darussalam’s Indera SC 6-1 in the first leg of their AFC Cup 2020 play-off tie at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan on Wednesday.

Indera SC qualified for the preliminary stages of AFC Cup 2020 despite finishing fourth in their domestic league as they were the only club in Brunei that met the AFC club licensing requirements.

Meanwhile, Myanmarese side Yangon United had booked a place in the play-offs after winning the 2019 General Aung San Shield.

Than Paing opened the scoring for the visiting Yangon United in the 11th minute and it was the Myanmar international who doubled the lead for his side as well seven minutes later.

Ghanaian forward Ernest Barfo got into the goalscoring act in the 43rd minute as Yangon headed back into the dressing room for the interval with a 3-0 lead.

Barfo added his second of the game in the 52nd minute before Maung Maung Lwin made it 5-0 to the visitors in the 58th minute.

Aung Kyaw Naing added a sixth for Yangon in the 71st minute before Indera pulled one back through Marcelo Carvalho five minutes later.

The second leg of the tie will take place at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on January 29 with the aggregate winner progressing to the group stages of AFC Cup 2020.

Indonesian Liga 1 giants PSM Makassar defeated Timor-Leste’s Lalenok United 4-1 and Cambodia’s Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC thrashed Lao Premier League outfit Master 7 FC by the same scoreline in the other play-off ties in ASEAN Zone earlier in the day.