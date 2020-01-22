Cambodia’s Svay Rieng inflict 4-1 defeat on Laos’ Master 7 in first leg of AFC Cup 2020 play-off

Cambodian League outfit Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC have thrashed Laos side Master 7 FC 4-1 in the first leg of their AFC Cup 2020 play-off tie at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Cambodia on Wednesday.

Svay Rieng had earned a place in the play-off round of the AFC Cup 2020 qualifiers after emerging as the champions in Cambodia last season while Master 7 had finished runners-up in the 2019 Lao Premier League.

Phallin Hoy gave the hosts an early lead in the 15th minute, but Master 7 cancelled out that opener 10 minutes later through thier Malian star Souleymane Coulibaly.

However, Svay Rieng were back in the lead five minutes before the half-time break as Jean ‘Privat’ Befolo Mbarga found the back of the net. Mbarga had his second of the game in the 62nd minute before Hoy completed his brace and a 4-1 rout in the 69th minute.

The two teams will meet again in the second leg scheduled to be held at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane on January 29. The winner of the tie will progress to the group stages of the AFC Cup 2020.

Indonesian Liga 1 giants PSM Makassar had defeated Timor-Leste’s Lalenok United 4-1 in the first ASEAN Zonal Play-off earlier in the day. Brunei Darussalam’s Indera SC will take on Myanmar’s Yangon United in the other play-off tie in the region.