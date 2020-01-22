Ferdinand Sinaga hattrick gives PSM Makassar 4-1 win over Lalenok in AFC Cup 2020 play-off first leg

A hattrick from Ferdinand Sinaga has given PSM Makassar a 4-1 win over Lalenok United in the first leg of their AFC Cup 2020 play-off tie at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday.

Lalenok had booked a place in the play-off stages of the AFC Cup 2020 after emerging as the champions in the 2019 LFA Primeira, the top tier of football in Timor-Leste.

Meanwhile, PSM were kickstarting their campaign the preliminary stages this time around after qualifying for the competition as the 2019 Piala Indonesia winners.

Indonesia Liga 1 side were left stunned when Lalenok took the lead in the game through Daniel Adade as early as the second minute.

However, PSM’s response was strong as Indonesian forward Sinaga found the equaliser in the 12th minute. Not much later, the East Timorese side were down to 10 men as goalkeeper Nathaniel Agbozo was shown a red card for a foul just outside his box.

Brazilian attacker Giancarlo Lopes gave the Indonesians a 2-1 lead four minutes before the half-time break.

Sinaga had his second in the 69th minute heading in a cross from Leo Guntara and three minutes later, the 31-year-old completed his hattrick to seal a 4-1 win for PSM Makassar.

The second leg of the tie will take place at the Pakansari Stadium in Bogor on January 29 with the winner making it to the group stages of the AFC Cup 2020.